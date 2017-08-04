Astoria Police Chief Departs Suddenly

Without offering any details publically, Astoria Chief of Police Brad Johnston announced his retirement suddenly this week. Johnston has served in the department for 25 years working his way into the top job. Johnston also served as Assistant City Manager for a two year period and tendered his resignation from that position in early July of this year.

Johnston, who has encouraged his department to use social media as an effective public outreach tool, used his Facebook page to publish the announcement.

He writes:"When I came here I said my goal was to change my little corner of the world. I hope I have done so for the better. As I move on to other opportunities, I will always hold this time and place as special. I have rolled in your gutters with those who would harm the community; I have held the hands of victims in pain. You have welcomed me into your lives. I will leave here with plenty of scars inside and out but I will also leave here with a heart that is fuller for the experience. I have had the pleasure of working with amazing people in the Police Department, the City, and the Community."

He adds: "My departure is sudden but necessary. I hope it will be good for the community and the department. Until we meet again, it was my privilege to serve you."