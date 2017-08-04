Happy 227th Coast Guard!

The United States Coast Guard celebrates 227 years of service today, August 4, 2017. It was August of 1790 when President George Washington signed an act authorizing the construction of ten vessels to enforce federal tariff and trade laws and to prevent smuggling. Originally known as the “revenue cutters” the service grew with the country and expanded in both mission and size. It would be difficult to detail here everything the Coast Guard accomplishes and the multitude of lives saved by the dedicated men and women who work to fulfill those missions but a brief history would be appropriate as we celebrate this vital service.

An act of Congress in 1915 combined the services of the revenue cutters with the U. S. Life-Saving Service which then became known as the United States Coast Guard. The Coast Guard picked up the additional duty of maintaining aids to maritime navigation, including lighthouses, in 1939 with an order by President Franklin Roosevelt. Merchant Marine licensing and merchant vessel safety and navigation became Coast Guard responsibly in 1946. From that point forward the country has had a single maritime federal agency dedicated to saving lives at sea and enforcing the nation’s maritime laws.

The Coast Guard is one of the oldest organizations of the federal government and, until Congress established the Navy Department in 1798, was the nation’s only armed force afloat. The Coast Guard is now part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Sector Columbia River headquarters is based at Astoria Regional Airport in Warrenton and executes virtually the full range of Coast Guard missions along 420 miles of coastline, 465 miles of inland water systems and 33 ports with a workforce of 500 Active Duty, 105 Reserve, 29 Civilian and 890 volunteer Auxiliary personnel. Additionally, the local area is home to three Coast Guard Cutters. The Alert and the Steadfast are homeported at the 17th Street Dock and the Fir is a 225-foot sea-going buoy tender based at the Tongue Point Aids To Navigation Team Astoria. Station Cape Disappointment and the National Motor Lifeboat School are based nearby in Washington State.

Both active duty and retired Coast Guard personnel participate in the community creating a unique leadership pool of individuals who contribute significantly to the local quality of life. Astoria is an official Coast Guard City due in part to the welcoming attitude toward Coast Guard families here.

On Monday, August 7 Astoria Mayor Arline LaMear will read a proclamation recognizing the Coast Guard’s 227th birthday recognizing the vital missions the organization performs every day.