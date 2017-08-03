Three Vehicle Head-On Kills Three On Coast Highway

Three people died and a fourth suffered life-threatening injuries in a three vehicle head-on collision Wednesday on the coastal highway leading to Newport. Highway 20 was closed for hours following that crash.

The investigation revealed the cause concluding an eastbound 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup crossed the center line crashing head-on into a westbound 2015 Chevy Equinox which led to a rear end collision involving a 2005 Honda Odessey van which had been following closely behind the Chevy and was unable to stop. The Dodge pickup became engulfed in flames.

The two occupants of the Dodge pick up were dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified. The driver of the Chevy was dead at the scene and has been identified as 52-year-old Michael Steenkolk. His passenger, 48-year-old Kathleen Oliver suffered life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Emanuel Hospital. Both Steenkolk and Oliver are from Toledo, Oregon. Oliver's condition is not known at this time.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 17-year-old Lucy Jaeger and her passenger20-year-old old Joseph Schmidt both from Corvallis. They received minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Newport for evaluation.



Hwy 20 was closed completely for approximately 3 hours and reopened after 6 hours. The Oregon State Police was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Toledo PD, Toledo Fire, Newport Fire, ODF Fire, Pac West Ambulance, Life Flight, Lincoln County DA's Office, Lincoln County Medical Examiner's Office, AA Rowley's Towing, Bateman's Mortuary, and ODOT.