Forestry Warns Increased Local Fire danger

With forecasters predicting continued hot temperatures this week the Oregon Department of Forestry Astoria District has increased the fire danger level in Clatsop County.

Industrial fire protection increased to level II requiring a two-hour fire watch. The Astoria District is in regulated use which means the general public is also restricted on allowable activities on forest lands. Anyone traveling on forest roads is required to have a shovel and either a 2.5-pound fire extinguisher or one gallon of water.

On private lands under the protection of the Oregon Department of Forestry open debris burning is prohibited. Burn barrels and residential campfires are allowed with an issued ODF burn permit and chainsaw on personal property is allowed until 10:00 pm daily.

Campfires are only allowed in designated metal fire pits at Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground, Gnat Creek Campground, Northrup Creek Horse Camp, and Beaver Eddy dispersed sites in Clatsop County.

The department will be using the wood cutting information message line to record the latest closure information at 503-325-7215