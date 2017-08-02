Seaside Bust Nets Seven

July 29, 2017, deputies from the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, officers from the Seaside Police Department, and the Warrenton Police K9 team executed a search warrant at the residence at 1226 E Avenue, Seaside, Oregon. The search warrant was granted based upon information received and developed through a coordinated drug trafficking and child welfare investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Seaside Police Department.





With the help of K9 Gabe, Jennifer Dawn Hernandez (47) and David James Prahl (55), both of Seaside, were found in possession of Methamphetamine, digital scales, and packaging material. Jennifer Hernandez and David Prahl were charged with Delivery of Methamphetamine and Child Neglect in the first degree. Both were lodged in the Clatsop County Jail.



Kevin Cosmen (47) was arrested for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and an outstanding felony warrant from California.



Jennifer Kosala (43) was arrested for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.



Wayne Brooks (47) was arrested for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.



Luanne Cleveland (48) was arrested for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.



Adam Wentworth (38) was arrested for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and an outstanding felony warrant.



Two minor children and two adult dogs were present inside the residence. One of the minors was placed in protective custody with Child Protective Services. The other minor was returned to his parent/guardian. The two adult dogs were taken to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.