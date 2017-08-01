DRC May Send Dollar General Back To Drawing Board

Not even close might best describe the building design submitted to Astoria Community Development for a new Dollar General Store the company is proposing for a triangular piece of property in the Uppertown area. The corporate standard design submitted to the city doesn’t meet the development code intended to guide future construction intended to enhance Astoria’s eastern entrance and provide pedestrian-friendly storefronts.

The matter comes before the city Design Review Committee (DRC) August 3rd because the property is located in two special planning areas. The Gateway and Civic Greenway design areas overlap with development code criteria intended to guide future construction on Astoria’s east end. The DRC is not charged with construction permitting decisions per se but does have the power to send a builder back to the drawing board with a list of conditions to gain design approval for any project in design overlay zones.

The staff memo says that the local criteria was made available to Dollar General’s agent Mike Stults of Cross Development and the city made suggestions about how to better the place the 9100 square foot building on the lots that will be used to make the new store easier to access and provide the kind of store front and pedestrian access the development code requires. Apparently, all that communication came to nothing as the plan that was submitted fails to meet the code in multiple areas. “The height, mass, and scale of the building are out of proportion with the other commercial structures”, writes planner Nancy Ferber.

In fact, there is little right about the structure Dollar General wants to build according to Ferber who details her findings for the DRC. The roof type doesn’t fit in with surrounding buildings like the CMH Health and Wellness pavilion or the new CMH/OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Treatment Center. A proposed wood canopy sheltering the corner entrance looks like something you would find in the Southwestern U.S. with exposed wooden beams.

The decision is an important one for the area because of its size and visibility in one of the first commercial sections one sees entering the east end of town before Marine Drive merges into Commercial. Ferber states access drives and parking areas should be located on side streets but because the building is sited in the wrong place on the lot vehicles would have to access parking off Marine Drive instead of Commercial Street adding to Marine Drive congestion.

Ferber adds “The proposed development does not compliment the Downtown Area,” She says the project fails to establish visual or physical linkages to the Columbia River riverfront. The street frontage does not create a pedestrian-friendly environment. “The proposal is not in compliance with the Comprehensive Plan”, Ferber concludes.

The decision lays with the DRC to either agree with the findings and reject the design, or disagree and direct staff to come back with findings that would support a decision to allow the project as submitted.

The DRC meets August 3rd at City Hall at 5:30 pm