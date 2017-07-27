Center Boasts Latest In Radiation Treatment





The multi-million dollar linear particle accelerator (LINAC) has arrived at the CMH/ OHSU Knight Cancer Institute collaboration treatment center in Astoria which itself is nearing completion.



The LINAC is used for the pinpoint accurate treatment of several different forms of cancer and resides in a 2 million pound concrete vault in one corner of the treatment center.

Michael Przibilla (pictured) is an engineer with a company in Australia that has been contracted by Elekta, the maker of the linear particle accelerator (LINAC), to install the machine. He is one of three engineers who traveled here for the installation.

Beam testing is being performed by two scientists. Medical Physicist Kyle Gallagher, Ph.D. is employed by OHSU and will be part of the professional team at the center and James Tanyi, Ph.D. is a Clinical Associate Professor at OHSU in the Radiation Medicine Department. He specializes in therapeutic radiation physics. He is Kyle’s supervisor and is helping to support this project.

The photo is representative of how the device will appear with all the covers installed with the rear of the machine hidden behind a screen wall. The couch the patient lays on is capable of lifting and turning the patient into place. Eventually, new capabilities will be added to enable the couch to move in response to the patient's breathing for more accurate targeting of such conditions as lung tumors. The device is built in the U.K. and was shipped in 14 cartons taking the long trip by ship through the Panama Canal.

The CMH/ OHSU Knight Cancer Institute collaboration treatment center is set for opening in the fall. The center will provide a full spectrum of cancer care services including infusion therapy, lab services, and imaging services on site utilizing a large bore CT scanner and PET imaging. Positron emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear imaging technology (also referred to as molecular imaging) that enables visualization of metabolic processes in the body creating a 3D image used in precisely targeting treatment areas and is used in concert with the LINAC operation.