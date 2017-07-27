Astorian Arrested Drugs Cash Seized

On July 22nd, 2017 at about 5:15 PM, Officer Nicole Riley stopped an s10 pickup truck for operating without insurance. The driver of the vehicle did not provide identification and was detained for Failure to Carry and Present a Driver's License. The driver was identified as 29-year-old Michael Konecny of Astoria. Konecny was wanted for a parole violation warrant and was found to have a criminally suspended driver's license. As a result, he was taken into custody. During a search of Konecny, a large amount of cash, as well as syringes, were found in his possession. Konecny was lodged at the Clatsop County Jail on the warrant and suspended license charge.

Officer Riley seized the vehicle Konecny was driving. Warrenton Police Officer Wirt assisted with his drug K9 "Gabe" who alerted on the vehicle. Application for a search warrant was made and granted by Clatsop County Circuit Court.

During a search of the vehicle on July 25th, 2017 Officers located several different types of drugs including 2 grams of heroin, 10 grams of methamphetamine, 30 Suboxone prescription pills and several other drug related items.

On July 26th, 2017 Konecny was charged with additional crimes including Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin, Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance. He was also charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance Heroin, Delivery of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine and Delivery of a Schedule III