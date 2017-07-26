Warming Center Permit Still Undecided

Poor community relations highlighted by a demonstrated lack of compassion for the neighborhood it operates in may mean the Astoria Warming Center (AWC) will have to find a new home. Responding to citizen concerns the Community Development Department stepped in and determined the center must have a conditional use permit and satisfy a number of conditions to continue operations in its church basement location.

The warming center is operated by a volunteer board and is allowed to operate 90 days each year when temperatures become dangerously cold for homeless people spending the night outdoors. The AWC is a cooperative venture with the First United Methodist Church located just a block from City Hall.

The Astoria Planning Commission heard a couple of hours of impassioned testimony that did little to address the issues before the commission. At one point Community Development Director Kevin Cronin advised the commissioners that most of the testimony offered should be disregarded as it did not address the specific issues of the hearing.

Central to that issue is the fact the city development code contains no language that permits a social service, such as the warming center, to operate in the city of Astoria. Staff concluded it is not an outright use in any zone and would require a permit with specific conditions attached that would require, amongst other things, that the warming center board reaches an agreement with the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association (ADHDA) on how the center will operate.

The Downtown Historic District doesn't seem to object to a warming center in principle but takes issue with locating the center next to the commercial core given the behavior of some of the clientele and lack of cooperation from the AWC board in responding to concerns. Without seeking ADHDA input first, the AWC president presented the city with a draft agreement which ADHDA Executive Director Sara Lu Heath told the commission she had just received and hadn't had sufficient time to respond before last night's hearing

One member of the Planning Commission, Sean Fitzpatrick, recused himself from the issue and stepped down from the council table because he has been one of the most vocal opponents of continuing to allow the warming center to operate in the Methodist Church basement, which is adjacent to an apartment complex he owns. He was one of those testifying against the permit application. Fitzpatrick pointed out that he did make significant donations to help the center get established in the beginning.

A Bed and Breakfast owner/operator near the center recounted how the trash that was collected there ended up in her trash cans and how people who stay at her place shouldn't have to pass a gauntlet of panhandlers begging for money or asking for restaurant doggy bags her customers might bring back with them after a dinner out.

Commissioner Jan Mitchell, who has volunteered on clean up at the AWC from time to time, advised the AWC members present that it's important to respond to criticism by reaching out and not by withdrawing.

Cronin reported the issue had received 100 written comments in a very short period of time and that last night's overflow turnout was the biggest audience he had seen attend planning commission meetings. The public hearing was closed last night and the commissioners wanted more time to study the materials so they continued the deliberation until August 7.