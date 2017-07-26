Barring Transgendered From Military Unacceptable Says Bonamici

President Donald Trump is barring transgender people from serving in the military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption." Trump's announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter did not say what would happen to transgender people already in the military.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici issued the following statement

“I am incredibly proud to have met so many Oregonians, including committed transgender service members who have served our nation honorably. The President’s decision to deny them the opportunity to serve goes against the values that our military fights to protect. Turning our backs on these transgender individuals is discriminatory and unacceptable. We overturned Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell more than five years ago, and military experts have reported no negative effects. In fact, forcing troops to hide who they are and denying them health care services could diminish the effectiveness of our military. I urge the Defense Department to continue to accept the transgender servicemembers and their families who are faithfully serving us.”