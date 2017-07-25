Clatsop Unemployment Remains Lower than State

Oregon Employment Division Regional Economist Erik Knoder keeps track of employment numbers for each county every month and reports that for Clatsop County seasonally adjusted payroll employment was unchanged in June at 18,200 jobs. Rates of unemployment remain low which is expected to continue to present issues for local employers looking to fill positions both full time and part time.

Seasonally adjusted figures compare expected changes with actual changes.

A gain of 440 jobs was expected for the month, and the county added 440 jobs. The private sector added 380 jobs, and government employment rose by 60. Leisure and hospitality gained 220 jobs, and food manufacturing and other services each added 60. Local government excluding education gained 40 jobs.

June’s total employment numbers show a loss of 110 jobs compared with one year before, but Knoder says skepticism is warranted about this. The drop is largely due to a reported loss of retail trade jobs. However, a preliminary look at some new data suggests that the retail trade employment estimate may be revised upward significantly next month to show a gain over the year. This could well result in an overall gain in jobs over the year in the county, and it is more in keeping with the growth evident in related industries.

The industries adding the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality (+120), education and health services (+80), other services (+80), and construction (+80). Manufacturing lost 130 jobs. Local government education lost 90 jobs.

Clatsop County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in June, essentially unchanged from the previous month (3.5%), but lower than the year before (5.0%). It was essentially the same as the statewide rate (3.7%), but lower than the national rate (4.4%).