New Transport Package Sends More Money Locally

State Senator Betsy Johnson says her district, that’s us, will be seeing a nice chunk of additional funding over the next ten years as a result of the passage of the new Oregon state transportation package.

With four fuel tax increases stair-stepped over the next seven years cities will have more funding available for local infrastructure and maintenance. Astoria will see an increase of $247,000 each year. Seaside will benefit from an additional $167,000 annually, Cannon Beach gets an increase of $43,000, Gearhart $37,000 and Warrenton rakes in an additional $133,000. Clatsop County will see $1.1 million.

Sunset Empire Transit District, which runs public transportation programs in Clatsop County, picks up $849,000 to help improve frequency and connectivity for bus service. In total statewide transit benefits from an annual boost of $130 million.

Transit and local distribution dollars are all an average of ten calendar years beginning in 2018.