Three Arrested Passing Bogus Bills

In an investigation by Astoria Police that began last Wednesday (July 19), three people have been arrested on Forgery charges.

Officer AJ Duryea responded to a report that some counterfeit twenty dollar bills had been passed at an Astoria business and while responding to that call, Duryea located the suspect vehicle. 29-year-old Neil Dowell of Astoria was arrested on forgery in the first degree.

After getting a search warrant approved, police searched Dowell’s vehicle uncovering counterfeit bills and a small amount of heroin. Developing information gained with Dowell’s arrest additional search warrants were issued including one for a motor home on highway 30 and Ivy Station Road that uncovered additional counterfeit currency. Clatsop County Sheriff’s department assisted with that search and later found the resident 38-year-old Conrad Allyn Weirup of Astoria and arrested the man on forgery in the first degree along with his companion 28-year-old Kaneeya Pratt of Kelso, Washington. Pratt was wanted on outstanding warrants and was also in possession of forged bills.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Astoria officer AJ Duryea at 503-325-4411