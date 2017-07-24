Butterfly Museum Proposed For Astoria

For three summers Seaside played host to the first butterfly conservatory on the coast at the turn of the century. The temporary exhibit began in the spring of 1999 and had its last season in 2001. Now it's founder is back with a big idea.Debra Hazelett is the Executive Director of Butterfly’s Forever, a nonprofit organization that plans to build a 10,000 square foot facility near Miles Crossing on a 1.57-acre plot of land at the corner of Lewis and Clark Road and Youngs River Road pending approval of a conditional use permit under consideration by Clatsop County.

It is estimated the project would cost $2.7 million when completed. According to Hazelett, the lot is large enough to provide space for temporary outdoor gardens and even more butterflies.

Rather than the temporary netted garden in Seaside that was wedged into space next to a building, this new concept includes a large glass conservatory full of plants and 1000 butterflies hatched on site along with a classroom, theater, and a sales area and office space. The idea is to have this up and running by next summer to take advantage of the tourist trade including cruise ship visitors and then transition into the fall and winter for school field trips and learning opportunities. Unlike the earlier Seaside experiment, this would be up and be running all year long with daily hours of operation and a full-time staff of 10 to 12 people along with part time hires.

Classes would be offered to range from the science of butterflies to teaching home gardeners what they could be planting to encourage pollinators.

On the organization website (http://www.oregonbutterflies.org/) there is additional detail about the group, its board, and how the new operation will benefit the community along with a business plan that makes the point about the need for the community to support the effort to make the idea work.