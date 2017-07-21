Local Headline Stories For Friday, July 21, 2017

The Astoria Sunday Market board voted to approve contributing $5000 to Astoria City parks as part of its annual giving for 2017. Board President Jack Ficken stated city parks play a vital role in the market. This week the City Council approved a financial plan that will increase lodging taxes by 2% with that money going to help keep the deficit-ridden parks department afloat while deciding to encourage public donations rather than add a parks fee to water bills.

The Uniontown Doughboy Monument turns 91 today. The monument honors veterans of World War I and the anniversary will be observed with a special program at the American Legion Post 12. The program features displays of historical photographs and local veterans of the Great War. The Post will also show a documentary film on the war. You can also learn about a new memorial stone that would be placed at the Doughboy listing the names of Clatsop county veterans of the great war. The event begins at 3 pm Saturday, July 22 at the Legion Building downtown.

On Monday, July 24th the Astoria police department will be running a pedestrian decoy operation at both marked and unmarked crosswalks in town. They do not reveal exact locations and times. The fine for failing to stop for a pedestrian is $260. Police will also be looking for those drivers who pass another car that has stopped for the pedestrian along with other traffic offenses. The goal is to make walking a little safer on city streets.

Annual street striping within Astoria city limits will begin at 8:00 am on Thursday, July 27. Short traffic delays may occur.

Next week the Clatsop County Commissioners will talk about the changing landscape of Oregon marijuana regulation and talk about those things the county may wish to control regarding time, place and manner of operation for marijuana facilities outside incorporated areas of the county. The commission meets in the Guy Boyington Building in Astoria with the work session scheduled for 5:30 pm