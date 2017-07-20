Morning Headlines July 20, 2017

A deadly synthetic drug has found its way to Clatsop County. Local authorities confirm the death of a young local man in April was caused by the drug commonly called ‘Pink”. The strong narcotic is sometimes mixed with other strong synthetics and can look like commonly prescribed opioids. Officials warn the drug is already thought to have killed some 30 Oregonians and this was the first case linked to the drug in Clatsop County

The Astoria Warming Center is seeking a conditional use permit to continue to operate in the United Methodist Church basement. Neighbors have complained to the city about the behavior of the people who use that center and there is some question as to whether the operators went beyond offering shelter from cold nights. The downtown association would rather see the center located elsewhere. The commission takes the matter up on July 25th

Astoria has taken steps to discourage people from using a route through mill pond village that often serves as a Marine Drive bypass saying part of that route is an alleyway that was never intended to be used as a regular roadway. With a new Dollar General store and a new Astoria Coop grocery coming to that area of town that could signal the need for some traffic flow improvements for Astoria’s east end.

Oregon Sea Grant and Extension have been offering the tours – called Shop at the Dock – every summer in Newport since 2014, but this is the first year the event has expanded to Warrenton. During the tours, participants learn what seafood is in season, how it’s caught, whether it’s sustainable, and how to identify and buy high-quality fish and shellfish. In Warrenton, the remaining tours will take place Sept. 15, 2017, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and will include a tour of the Skipanon Brand Seafood cannery.

The 91st Birthday of Uniontown’s Doughboy Monument will be observed at the American Legion Hall Saturday, July 22nd with festivities beginning at 4 pm and the general public is invited to attend