BREAKING: New Killer Drug Can Look Like Common Painkiller

The death of a young Clatsop County man came after he took a new synthetic drug that authorities say has killed several people in the state. The local death was the first caused by the illegal drug in Clatsop County and happened in April. It does not show up in an ordinary drug screen but can be detected in testing at the State Crime Lab. The backlog of work at the state lab delayed testing with the results made public just this (Wednesday) evening. Clatsop County District Attorney issued the following news release warning the public about this new threat.

The Office of the Clatsop County District Attorney and County District Medical Examiner Dr. JoAnn Giuliani would like to warn Clatsop County citizens to be aware that a deadly new synthetic drug recently was determined to be responsible for the overdose death of a local young man.

This is the first death involving these types of drugs in this county, though these drugs are increasingly common in other areas of the country. In discussion with Dr. Karen Gunson, the State Medical Examiner, Dr. Karen Gunson states that this particular drug has been responsible for 20-30 deaths in Oregon since its first appearance. The local law enforcement community has been aware of these drugs but this is the first death in Clatsop County. It should be mentioned that the drug was presumed to have been obtained in the Portland area, not via any local dealer.

Dr. Giuliani, who investigates all unusual deaths in the County in her role as Medical Examiner as part of the DA’s Office, explained that a drug called U-47700, also known as “pink” was the cause of this man’s death. This drug, while declared illegal by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is still circulating, often disguised as a prescription pain killer. The drug was originally developed by an American pharmaceutical firm in the 1970s and while it was almost eight times as powerful as morphine, the drug never received FDA approval and was never manufactured or tested for safety on humans. In recent years rogue chemists in places like China have manufactured “Pink” (called that because its powder form often appears pink-tinged) as a way to step around international drug laws. The drug was sold as a “research chemical” over the internet but has been responsible for dozens of deaths in the United States over the last year.

Dr. Giuliani cautioned against anyone, particularly teenagers, from accepting loose pills, even if the pill appears to resemble a known pharmaceutical prescription drug, like oxycodone or Vicodin. “The end user has no way of knowing what’s actually in a pill unless they receive it from a licensed doctor or pharmacist,” Giuliani explained. These drugs may also contain a drug called Fentanyl or one of its derivatives. Fentanyl is a super-potent synthetic narcotic which is 100 times more potent than morphine. Chemical “analogs” designed to get around existing drug laws have been made overseas, sold on the internet and mixed with street drugs like heroin or made to appear like prescription drugs.

Giuliani also states that these drugs are not picked up in urine drug screens, so it makes it very difficult to determine the cause of death in a timely fashion. “I have routinely been doing urine screens on the scene so that we as investigators can possibly figure out what, where, and how the lethal drug was obtained. Currently, our excellent state crime lab is capable of detecting these chemicals without the time-consuming step of sending out the sample to another lab, but the lab is unable to process the samples quickly. A lag of 2-3 months for results is the current expected wait time. During this wait time, other people may be put at risk because we don’t have the information needed to warn them.” In this case, the result was just discovered but the death occurred in April.

Giuliani and the members of the Sheriff’s Drug Task Force warn local citizens that any substance that is not dispensed legally could contain a lethal component. There is no way to know what you are taking. They have been dreading the arrival of these drugs, but they are now here.