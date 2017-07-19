YMCA Designated Local Landmark For Restoration

Most long-time locals have a story to tell about the Astoria YMCA. For decades it was a community gathering spot, a place where kids learned to swim, or used the gym for pickup basketball on rainy days. The first Monster Bash was held there in 1984 as an autograph party with Director Richard Donner and some stars from The Goonies returning to the town that October after the production had wrapped location shooting earlier.

Three years after that momentous affair the YMCA closed and the building remained empty until the Lewis and Clark Christian Academy took over and remodeled the building for their new home in 1990. The historic windows, trim and old ironwork was removed or altered to single panes which dramatically changed the look of the structure.

Now the old YMCA is coming alive once again under the auspices of new owner Noel Weber, an Idaho man with a family reputation for classic sign design, lettering and gilding gold leaf. The signage on the new Carruthers Restaurant in downtown Astoria is a local example of Weber’s work.

Tuesday night the Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission granted local landmark status for the building which sits within the downtown historic district. Planner Nancy Ferber points out that the building is one of the few examples of American Renaissance style in the city and still contains many of the historic structural elements.

Along with the request, Weber submitted plans for the restoration work and told the commission he was personally recreating the old ironwork and making other elements to complete the façade restoration in phase one of the plan. He said he hopes to have that work completed sometime in the fall depending on the weather.

With the historic designation, the building inspector is able to apply exceptions to certain building code requirements in order to preserve the historic character of the building. A historic designation will help Weber with some of the cost burdens for the project. Weber has won a grant recently from the State to assist with the facade restoration effort.