Fisherman Rushed To OHSU Via Coast Guard Chopper

The Coast Guard transported an ill fisherman off the commercial fishing vessel Kandi Dawn 75 miles offshore of Lincoln City, Oregon, early Tuesday morning.

An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Sector Columbia River safely hoisted the fisherman suffering from symptoms related to a heart attack and delivered the patient to the Level 1 Trauma Center at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received the call for help from the captain of the fishing vessel Kandi Dawn at 1:30 a.m. and requested support from the Sector Columbia River aircrew and its long-range asset at 2 a.m.

The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene with the vessel and patient at 3:41 a.m. and safely hoisted and transferred the patient to OHSU for further care at 5:50 a.m.