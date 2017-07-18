New Cutting Edge Paper Mill For Columbia County

Today Cascades Inc. inaugurated its new cutting-edge $64 million paper products manufacturing facility in Scappoose, Oregon. The facility complements its paper plant in nearby St. Helens, Oregon, converting that material into tissue paper and paper towel products. The project creates dozens of good-paying jobs in rural Columbia County.

“Cascades has shown a belief in Oregon and in this rural community. A belief that they would rather invest here than anywhere else,” said Chris Harder, director of Business Oregon. “After just doubling its St. Helens plant’s capacity, we’ve worked with the company to set up this state-of-the art facility here in Scappoose, and we hope to see continued growth from Cascades in Oregon.”

With approval from Governor Kate Brown, Business Oregon awarded a $500,000 forgivable loan, forgiven if certain job creation and other parameters are met. The funds are being used to help purchase and install some of the equipment at the facility.

Rural Oregon economies have not seen the same growth as Oregon’s urban areas, and projects like Cascades help close that gap.

The facility spans 284,000 square feet, will create at least 60 new jobs, and also offers possibilities for future expansion.