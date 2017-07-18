Aquatic Center Stays Open Council Approves Room Tax Bump

Citizens filled the Astoria city council chamber to overflowing last night as the council held a public hearing on two proposals to shore up the city’s deficit ridden Parks and Recreation Department.

The possibility of closing down the city aquatic center provided the catalyst for all that public attention. In his agenda memo, City Manager Brett Estes described the financial package staff brought for consideration a life raft approach that would keep parks operations minimally functional for a period of time until a better permanent funding option is developed to get the department back on its feet. He wrote that if the council decided not to go ahead with the funding plan then staff felt it would be necessary to shut down the aquatic center at the end of August this year, take both youth and adult recreation programs off the schedule for next summer and focus remaining resources on parks upkeep.

The Astoria city council took steps Monday night to prevent that closure and keep most functions of the parks department operating at a minimal level with the first reading of an ordinance that will increase lodging taxes by 2 percent for stays in Astoria. That will become effective with the second reading and passage at an upcoming council meeting. That will increase transient room tax fees to 11 percent.

In a separate action, the council tabled another ordinance that would establish a $3 per month charge for all water customers in Astoria city limits with proceeds dedicated to parks. Instead, water customers will see a check off box for a voluntary contribution to the parks department operations.

City Councilor Bruce Jones encouraged citizens to form more non-profit “Friends” organizations to help fund parks programs. He used the Friends of the Column as an example of good things that happen when people take that level of interest in parks telling the crowd that the Column and surrounding park look the way they do because of the millions of dollars raised by the Friends group.

Mayor LaMear encouraged the independent establishment of a Go Fund Me account if anyone is interested in helping out in that way. “That’s not something I can do”, she said.

Because the increase in transient lodging taxes will not provide enough to fully fund the life boat plan Estes asked the council to consider returning to a parks subsidy temporarily to make up the difference.