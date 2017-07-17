Astoria Man Arrested On Multiple Charges In Sex crime

An Astoria man was arrested outside his Brownsmead residence on the evening of Friday, July 14, 2017. The 50-year-old man identified as GREG HOWARD SMITH, born September 7, 1966, was lodged in the Clatsop County Jail on numerous sex abuse and drug related charges. Smith is already a registered sex offender following a 2006 conviction in Columbia County for which he was sentenced to over 6 years in prison for one count each of Sodomy II and Sex Abuse I. At the time of his arrest Smith was in compliance with Oregon's sex offender registration requirements. Smith is known by some local residents as "Greg Tyrone Jesus"; a name he also uses on Facebook.



SMITH's arrest comes after Clatsop County Sheriff's Office Resident Deputy Nathan Baldwin responded to a local hospital in the early morning hours of July 13, 2017, to the report of a 16-year-old male being treated for sexual assault and drug impairment. The victim identified Smith as a friend with whom he spent the evening of July 11, 2017. The victim reported that after Smith provided him alcohol and marijuana he fell asleep in a camp trailer outside the residence. The victim told Baldwin that he awoke in the early morning hours of July 12, 2017, to find Smith engaged in sexual behaviors that eventually lead to physical sexual abuse. The hospital reported finding several more substances in the victim's system that he said he did not knowingly ingest.



Further investigation conducted by Baldwin and Detectives lead to the issuance of a search warrant for the camp trailer parked behind Smith's residence located at 42800 Fish Lane. With the assistance of Sheriff's Office K-9 Deputy Scout and Clatsop County Interagency Narcotics Taskforce (CCINT), Deputies contacted Smith outside his residence and executed the search warrant. Smith was taken into custody without incident and several items of evidence supporting the victim's report were seized. Evidence of additional crimes was located at the scene including a firearm. Smith was lodged in the Clatsop County Jail on one count each of Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a Minor, Delivery of Marijuana to a Minor, Providing Alcohol to a Minor, Sex Abuse III, Sodomy I, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Luring a Minor. Additional charges could follow as the analysis of evidence continues.



Smith's arrest marked the end of a busy week for Sheriff's Deputies who assisted CCINT in the successful execution of two unrelated warrants; one earlier the same day and another on Wednesday morning. This case demonstrated the Sheriff's Office's multifaceted approach to law enforcement starting with a Resident Deputy, assisted by the Detectives, working with CCINT, and the use of K-9 Deputy Scout's abilities. Baldwin is one of two Deputies dedicated to specifically serving the Knappa/Svensen, Brownsmead, and Westport areas of Clatsop County. Scout is one of two K-9 assets deployed by the Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office currently supervises and staffs one Detective in CCINT and has one Detective assigned to work major felony crimes.



Anyone with information concerning Greg "Jesus" Smith and the crimes he is alleged to have committed is asked to contact Detective J. Ryan Humphrey at 503-325-8635.