Two Busted In Seaside On Meth And Child Abuse

On July 14, 2017, deputies from the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, officers from the Seaside Police Department, and the Cannon Beach K9 team executed a search warrant at the residence at 429 South Holladay Drive, Seaside, Oregon. The search warrant was granted based upon information received and developed through a coordinated drug trafficking and child welfare investigation by the Sheriff's Office, the Seaside Police Department, and Child Protective Services.





With the help of K9 Gunner, Ruben Chavez Gonzales (40) and Heather Marie Gonzales (42), both of Seaside, were found in possession of Methamphetamine, digital scales, and packaging material. Ruben Gonzales and Heather Gonzales were charged with Delivery of Methamphetamine and Child Neglect in the first degree. Both were lodged in the Clatsop County Jail.



The Gonzales' three minor children have occupied the residence, although they were not present when the search warrant was executed. The minors were placed in protective custody with Child Protective Services.



Additional charges may follow as further analysis of evidence is conducted and the investigation continues.