Heroin Dealers Arrested In Seaside

On July 12, 2017, deputies from the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Seaside Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence at 841 2nd Ave, Seaside. The search warrant was granted based upon information received and developed through a coordinated drug trafficking investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Seaside Police Department.





Austin Randall Perry-Wenner (24) and Michelle Renee Brelin (45), both of Seaside, were found in possession of Heroin, digital scales, packaging material, an operational stun gun and a black "Sig Sauer" replica handgun. Perry and Brelin were charged with Delivery of Heroin within 1000 feet of a school and Child Neglect in the first degree. Both were lodged in the Clatsop County Jail.



Three minor children, two adult dogs, and eleven puppies were present inside the residence. Two of the minors were placed in protective custody with Child Protective Services. The other minor was returned to her parent/guardian. The two adult dogs and eleven puppies were taken to the Seaside City Kennel.



Perry-Wenner and Brelin currently remain under investigation for Animal Abuse. Additional charges may follow as further analysis of evidence is conducted and the investigation continues.