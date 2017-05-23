Merkley Has Message For Trump

Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley issued the following statement after President Donald J. Trump released his proposed 2018 budget:

“News flash to Donald Trump: Most Americans don't have their own skyscrapers and jets and golf courses. They’re working long hours; stressed out about how to pay for their kids’ education; worried that health care expenses could bankrupt them without insurance; and nervous each month that the money will run out before the days on the calendar do. (READ MORE-Merkley Details budget shortfalls)

“For them, this budget is a disaster. The Trump budget’s Medicaid cuts would devastate 10 million families; those are people whose very lives could hang in the balance. The Trump budget’s cuts to Social Security could place an untold number of families just one accident or chronic disease away from financial devastation.

“There are students across America joyfully graduating from high school over these next few weeks whose promising futures are already blocked by sky-high college costs, but now the President’s budget wants to make college even more expensive for them.

“Working parents need to make sure their kids are safe and learning while they are at work. Yet this budget guts after-school programs.

“For many older Americans, the only way they can stay in their home is thanks to Meals on Wheels, yet the Trump budget would take away those deliveries.

“And where will seniors in nursing homes go when the Republicans take away the Medicaid that pays for that care? Somehow I doubt President Trump will make room for those folks at Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower.

“This budget isn’t just an accounting exercise by a bunch of politicians. It’s a blueprint with enormous real-world implications for millions of people who aren’t looking for a handout; they’re just trying to get by and make a better life for themselves and their families. Our job in government should be making the smart investments in our people, our infrastructure, and our future so that everyone who works hard can get ahead. Instead, this budget does the opposite, and would pull the rug out from millions. The rich and powerful are doing just fine. The last thing we should be doing is stacking the deck even more in their favor.”

Merkley highlighted many areas of specific concern that would directly impact the lives of working and middle class families: