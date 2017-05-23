Wet April Blamed For Slow Job Growth In Clatsop County

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment fell by 240 in April to 18,160 jobs. Seasonally adjusted figures compare expected changes with actual changes. A gain of 530 jobs was expected for the month, but the county added only 290 jobs.

The private sector added 350 jobs, and government employment fell by 60. Leisure and hospitality gained 280 jobs and professional and business services added 80. Most other industries were unchanged or had small losses.

The lack of employment growth for the month may have been related to the wet weather, and it suggests a slow start to the summer travel season. Local government education trimmed 40 jobs.