Warrenton Woman Dies In Single Car Crash

Friday evening 42 year-old Wendi Robinson of Warrenton lost her life when she crashed her car driving at high speed a few miles north of Gearhart.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2016 Toyota Corolla, operated by Robinson, had been seen driving at high speeds heading south towards Seaside. A witness reported observing the Corolla lose traction and ultimately drive off the western edge of the roadway. The Corolla had overturned and came to rest, partially submerged in three feet of water. Robinson was extricated from the vehicle by first responders who arrived on the scene. CPR was attempted but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

One lane was closed for approximately three and a half hours following the crash, until both lanes were reopened. Oregon State Police was assisted by Gearhart Fire Department, Gearhart Police Department, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Seaside Police Department and Medix.