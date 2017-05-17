Election Highlights

Tuesday was election day for dozens of positions in local special districts (SEE FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS HERE).

Special district elections are ordinarily low-key affairs with little opportunity for voters to educate themselves as the county does not offer a voters pamphlet for this election. It was either lack of interest or a lack of readily available information that resulted in a very low turn-out and a large number of undervotes. In fact, a few ballots were turned in entirely blank.

The Port of Astoria bond levy measure failed. The port was seeking a local option tax to pay the cost of extending sewer, water, and other infrastructure to an undeveloped portion of Astoria/Warrenton regional Airport. A new base of operations for Life Flight would have benefited from that bond and it would have provided those hook-ups for future expansion for several more acres of industrial land at the port.

Three Port Commission positions were contested with Dirk Rohne, Frank Spence and, Jim Campbell winning those positions.

Seaside voters approved a new bond levy for Seaside Fire for $403,600 annually for fire equipment and fire personnel for five years beginning 2018-2019. Funds will be used to purchase a new ladder truck to replace the current 1997 E-One Ladder Truck. In addition to the ladder truck, the Fire Department will be replacing its self-contained breathing apparatus.

Jenna Rickenbach retains her seat on the Astoria School District board. Jeanette C Sampson won her spot on the board and Grace Laman will join her along with David Oser.

Total voter turn out for this election was just over 34%