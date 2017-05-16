Last Call For Election Ballots

This is election day and the last chance to be part of the decision about who will represent you on local boards and commissions in Clatsop County. Ballots have to be turned in by 8:00 pm Tuesday. Ballots postmarked by election day but delivered after will not be counted so you need to deliver your ballot by hand.

Three seats are up for election on the Port of Astoria Commission and each one is a race with candidates vying to become the policy and budget leaders of Clatsop County's Port District. The seats are all "at-large" positions which means every voters who makes the polling deadline will have a say in the direction of the Port.

Other countywide votes involve picking board members for Clatsop Community College and the public transit agency, Sunset Transportation. District votes cover more than three dozen positions for community leadership on school boards and fire districts, water districts and the like.

Several sites are available around the county for voters to drop off their ballots:

Clatsop County Clerk’s Office, Public Services Building, 820 Exchange St., Astoria -or- 24-hour drop box in front of office.

Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 Gower St., Cannon Beach

Seaside City Hall, 989 Broadway, Seaside

Warrenton City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave., Warrenton

Knappa High School, 41535 Old Highway 30, Knappa

Gearhart City Hall, 698 Pacific Way, Gearhart

Mist-Birkenfeld Fire Hall, 12525 Oregon Highway 202

Clatskanie Library, 11 Lillich St., Clatskanie

KAST News will post election results here this evening as they become available and we will announce results Wednesday morning on AM 1370 which is also available worldwide on our free streaming service on this website. Just click "Listen Live".