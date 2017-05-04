What Are Those Yellow Tags About?

You may have noticed that your favorite bottle of brew comes with a yellow tag if you shop at stores in Warrenton. Those tags serve as a reminder of the penalties that come with supplying booze to minors and were placed by local kids from the Warrenton High School Key-Club working with several organizations focused on youth drinking prevention.

North Coast Prevention Works, Clatsop County Reduce Underage Drinking Task Force, and Warrenton Police worked as a partnership on the project. The Warrenton students were supervised and coordinated by Vanessa Garner who serves as Drug-Free Communities youth coordinator and a representative of Prevention Works.

1500 of the yellow tags where placed by the students with Warrenton Police driving the kids around to several participating stores including Main Street Market, Warrenton Mini Mart, Super Mart, Fred Meyer, Rite Aide, Walgreens, and Warrenton Liquor Store.

"It's been a few years since we did a bottle tag event", said Warrenton Police Chief Mathew Workman. "I felt it was especially important that we do a bottle tagging this year in light of the death of Warrenton teenager Trevor Secord in January", Workman added. Secord was under the influence of alcohol when he was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Gearhart. The case is still under investigation but so far authorities have discovered the alcohol was supplied by adults in Warrenton and Seaside.

Providing alcohol to minors, an intoxicated person, or allowing consumption by a minor imposes a mandatory minimum $500 on first conviction but that increases with subsequent convictions up to at least $1500 and carries prison time.

Chief Workman thanked the participating stores for their enthusiastic reception of the program and a special thanks to the Warrenton key-Club students for their legwork to place all those individual tags.