Law Enforcement To Honor Seaside Officer

Oregon's fallen law enforcement officer memorial ceremony will be held tomorrow - Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 1 PM at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Sergeant Jason Goodding of the Seaside Police Department will be honored during this year's state ceremony. His name was recently etched into the Memorial under the watchful eye of law enforcement honor guard members.





Sgt. Goodding was 39 years of age and on patrol with the Seaside Police Department when he was shot and killed on Friday, February 5, 2016, at approximately 9:20 pm in the 300 block of Broadway while taking 55-year-old Phillip Ferry into custody on a warrant tied to an earlier assault on a police officer. Authorities said Ferry fired one shot at Goodding, a 13-year Seaside police veteran. Another officer with Goodding returned fire. Goodding died later Friday at a Clatsop County hospital.



Sgt. Gooding, a thirteen-year veteran of the Seaside Police Department, is survived by his wife and two daughters.



The Governor's Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice was presented to Sgt. Goodding's family by Governor Kate Brown during the memorial ceremony on February 12, 2016.



Seaside Police Sergeant Jason Goodding is the 183rd Oregon law enforcement officer to has died in the line of duty since the first was recorded in the 1880s.

The Oregon Fallen Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Ceremony is a significant event that the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is proud to host each year in partnership with the Oregon Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, Oregon Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation, and Oregon's various statewide law enforcement associations.