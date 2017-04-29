Wyden Calls For Ivanka Investigation

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., urged U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE) Director Walter Shaub to review potential conflicts of interest arising from White House advisor Ivanka Trump’s interactions with the Chinese government, including the recent approval of three Ivanka Trump brand Chinese trademarks.

In a letter to Director Shaub, Senator Wyden raised concerns with Ms. Trump’s refusal to divest from her business interests and highlighted reports that Ms. Trump is working directly with an outside organization to establish a fund backed by countries who could improperly influence America’s policies abroad.

“I am concerned that Ms. Trump’s refusal to divest from her business interests, and her creation of a fund to solicit foreign money, provides foreign governments an opportunity to improperly influence United States trade and foreign policy,” Senator Wyden wrote. “As the director of the Office of Government Ethics, you have the authority to review potential ethics violations and notify the employee’s agency of any potential violation. I request that you review Ms. Trump’s plans to establish a ‘massive fund,’ as well as the level of control and financial interest Ms. Trump retains in her apparel business and determine whether her role as a White House advisor creates an impermissible conflict of interest.”

Sen. Wyden sent a separate letter to the Inspector General of the State Department raising concerns that the State Department was improperly using taxpayer dollars to promote Mar-a-Lago, the President’s privately owned club. Mr. Trump, his associates and his family members using their official positions for financial gain has been an ongoing issue within this administration.

The text of the letter regarding Ivanka Trump can be found here and below.