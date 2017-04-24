District Elections Ballots Going Out

The Special District Election is coming up on May 16th featuring races for various governing boards in Clatsop County. Ballots are going out from the county elections department starting Wednesday, April 26 with the last mailing to registered voters on May 2. Completed ballots have be back to the elections division by 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 16 to count. Postmarks do not count in Oregon mail-in elections.

Voters will not get a Voter's Pamphlet for this special district election

On the ballot voters will only see those races related to the district in which they live. Candidates for school boards, water and fire district boards, road districts,and the like, are all area specific.

There are a few items that are countywide. The races for three seats on the Port of Astoria Commission is one of those in which all registered voters have a say. Port Commissioners are elected at-large rather than by representative area. Even though the district is tax-supported countywide, almost all the candidates for the three open seats list Astoria addresses with the exception on one candidate from Warrenton.

Another countywide race is for five positions on the Sunset Empire Transportation District board. Those candidates are unopposed.

All county voters will have the opportunity to vote for directors for Clatsop Community College. Two of the three open seats have opposition candidates the third position is unopposed.

The Astoria branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a candidate forum on Wednesday, May 3 at 7:00 PM in Columbia Hall rm 219 at Clatsop Community College.

In a news release the association states that the forum is open to all and will be an opportunity to submit written questions for the candidates. The forum will be moderated. AAUW has invited candidates for boards governing the Clatsop Care District, Clatsop Community College, Port of Astoria, and Astoria School District.