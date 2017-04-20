Seaside Police Surprised To Find Infant After Car Chase

A 24 year-old Seaside man is facing serious charges after attempting to escape from officers in a car with his girlfriend and the couples’ infant child as unwilling passengers.

Seaside police were responding to a report shortly after 8:00 pm Wednesday of a disturbance at a home in the 1300 block of Second Avenue and discovered the subjects of that disturbance were, by that time, in a vehicle leaving the area.

Police report they stopped the vehicle and asked the occupants to get out and talk about the reported disturbance but instead the driver, Christopher Rogich of Seaside, fled with a female passenger. Police didn’t discover that there was also an infant in the suspect vehicle until Rogich finally stopped along the Young’s Bay Bridge near Astoria.

The female passenger told authorities that she was Rogich’s girlfriend and the baby belongs to the couple. She said Rogich refused to stop when she indicated she did not want to leave with him.

That earned Rogich a kidnapping charge along with attempting to elude, recklessly endangering, reckless driving, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer.

There were no charges against the unidentified female and he was released with her child. The case is on the District Attorney’s desk today for his review.