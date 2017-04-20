Two Arrested After Warrenton Traffic Stop

Deputies of the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 101, near Highway 104, in Warrenton. The suspect vehicle and the occupants were the subjects of an ongoing drug investigation. Deputies executed a search warrant on the vehicle and one of the passengers, Antonio Silva-Garcia (45). Later, deputies also executed search warrant at Garcia's residence, located in Emerald Heights, in Astoria.





Garcia was transporting approximately 2 ounces of Heroin, prepackaged in various quantities for sale, digital scales, and over $1400.00 in U.S. Currency. Antonio Silva-Garcia is also currently on post-prison supervision for Delivery of a Controlled Substance. In June of 2007 Garcia was arrested in a traffic stop by Oregon State Police for possession of 6 grams of meth and charged with driving without a licence. This time Garcia was charged for Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Heroin and was lodged in the Clatsop County Jail.





The driver, Marina Annette Evans (39), was found in possession of several syringes loaded with Heroin, a small amount of Heroin, and digital scales. Evans was charged with Possession of Heroin and also lodged in the Clatsop County Jail.



Additional charges may follow, as further analysis of evidence is conducted, and the investigation continues.