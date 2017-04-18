Multiple Drug Arrests In Seaside Morning Bust

In the early morning hours of April 18, 2017, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office and Seaside Police Department executed a search warrant located at the 222 3rd Avenue Apartment complex.



The search warrant resulted after an investigation of drug trafficking was conducted by Clatsop County Sheriff's Office. Methamphetamine, Heroin, numerous prescription pills and a handgun were located inside the residence.





Howard Lefstein (41) was found in possession of a Methamphetamine, Heroin, prescription pills, digital scales, packaging material, and a 9mm handgun. Lefstein was charged with Delivery of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Heroin and lodged in the Clatsop County Jail.



Clarissa Moore (28) and Sean Navarre (42) were arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and lodged in the Clatsop County Jail.



Holly Sanders (30), Alisha Lowenberg (29) were arrested for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and detained on Probation violations by Clatsop County Parole and Probation and lodged in the Clatsop County Jail.



Travis Carow (39) was detained on Probation violations by Clatsop County Parole and Probation and lodged in the Clatsop County Jail.



Daniel Greenfield (28), Courtney Betzer (28), and Andrew Paulson (36) were cited and released for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.



Additional charges may follow as further analysis of evidence is conducted.