Warrenton Works Out Mayor Replacement Process

Who will Warrenton’s next Mayor be? That decision will be made by the city commission in the next few weeks and likely will be one of two commissioners who have expressed an interest.

Henry Balensifer was selected acting Mayor in a unanimous vote by the commission and as Mayor Pro Tem he runs the meetings until a decision is made about filling the unexpired term of Mark Kujala who stepped down for personal reasons at the end of March.

Former Warrenton Mayor Barbara Balensifer, who is Henry’s Grandmother, asked if the commission would hold a forum on the appointment so that the public could ask the contenders some questions about their desire to serve as Mayor. She suggested a moderated event so that each candidate would have the opportunity to respond to the same questions.

The commission opted to hold an informal public hearing at the next scheduled commission meeting to gather comments before making a decision. The city charter grants the commission some latitude in deciding how the process will work and there was no further discussion about how the four members would make a choice between two of their number.

Picking a new Mayor will leave an open spot for a commissioner. The city will make applications available for the public. The commissioners will the consider those applications and invite public comment along with a meet and greet event with the top candidates before making that appointment.

In an early work session Tuesday the Warrenton Commission sat down with the authors of successful ballot measure 4-181 that changes the city charter placing some new rules on the sale or transfer of city assets valued at $100,000 or more in 2014 dollars. As written, the charter change leaves a number terms undefined. The purpose of the meeting was to gauge the author’s intent to help the commission toward crafting future ordinances to refine the triggers that would require a public vote in the sale or transfer of assets. The meeting was amicable with the authors that included former Mayor and City Manager Gil Gramson who said their intent was not to tie the commissions’ hands but instead to give the public more voice in big dollar decision-making. The city consulting attorney cautioned the commission that they use care in making future ordinances regarding the issue to make certain they follow the key concept of the amendment which he said is stated as “Giving the People the right and responsibility to approve or refuse any proposed transfer of a major city asset”.

Warrenton mayor pro tem Henry Balensifer is taking advantage of his temporary job leading the commission to make a change in commission meetings that was welcomed by members of the public last night. Saying he feels giving people the opportunity to comment on business items before the commission ahead of the decisions on those items is important so he added, with commissioners consensus, an opportunity for public comment for items on the agenda early in each meeting. The public may still comment on any item not on the agenda at the end of each meeting

Warrenton city commissioner Rick Newton, who is vying for the Mayor’s position opposing Balensifer, brought a resolution to the commission last night that would declare Warrenton a city of inclusivity. The resolution is similar to ones passed by city councils in Astoria and Seaside recently. While falling just short of declaring Warrenton a sanctuary, the resolution states clearly that all people regardless of national origin, or immigration status are import and welcome contributors to the city and recognizes Oregon laws already on the books that prevent local police from tracking down illegal immigrants, or using city resources to do so. The commission was not unanimous in accepting the resolution. Commissioner Tom Dyer, who is a retired Oregon State Trooper said he was not comfortable passing the resolution because of his oath to support and defend the constitution and the laws of the United States. The city attorney in responding to a question said that the resolution does nothing more than support Oregon laws in that regard.

In order to allow for more potential residential development the Warrenton Commission approved a change that will allow multi-family developments within the C-1 General Commercial Zone as a conditional use. That means several areas of the city could open up for construction of multi-family homes subject to conditions that would be set through the city planning process that would include project staff review and recommendations leading to a decision by the planning commission that could be repealed to the city commission. By establishing the conditional use the city retains control of exactly where multi-family development can occur in the general commercial zones.