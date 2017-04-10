Woman says She Was Mugged On The Astoria Riverwalk Sunday

Sunday (4/09/2017) 23 year old woman came to Astoria Police Department to report that she had been robbed on the Astoria Riverwalk, east of 39th Street, at about 4:30 PM. The woman reported that she had been out walking with her dog and was headed west, when she passed four, what appeared to be, homeless men. One man told her to stop but she kept walking.

The man again told her to stop and she continued walking when he ran up to her. The suspect told the woman he was homeless and that he needed all her money and to give him all of her valuables. The woman complied turning over money and other valuables.

The main suspect is described as approximately 32 years of age, 6’01” – 6’02” wearing a plain black hoodie. The man was described as having a goatee with stubble. Another man that was part of the group was described as having scabs all over his face. Anyone who was in the area and saw this group of men or have information regarding this case and the identities of those involved are asked to contacted Detective Ken Hansen or Officer Corey Gerig at the Astoria Police Department by phone at 503-325-4411 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. orThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .