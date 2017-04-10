Warrenton Area Man Accused "Surf Pines Peeper"

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office arrested a 55-year-old Warrenton area man on Friday April 7, 2017 following a 15-month investigation. Kirk Richard Cazee was arrested in his Surf Pines home by Sheriff's Deputies executing search warrants for the residence and several vehicles on the property. Since January 2016, Deputies have responded to at least 9 reports of a "peeping tom" operating within the gated community of Surf Pines.

The reported incidents occurred in the late evening and early morning hours at several different locations within Surf Pines. Cazee was lodged in the Clatsop County Jail on 5 counts of Invasion of Personal Privacy I, 8 counts of Invasion of Personal Privacy II, 5 counts of Using a Child in a Sexually Explicit Display, 20 counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse I, 4 counts of Criminal Trespass II and 5 counts of Stalking. Additional charges may follow as the case remains open and recently obtained evidence is still being analyzed.



The reports indicated a person was seen looking into bedroom windows of teenage girls and young women. Several deputies had been working on the various reports of this behavior throughout the year. Deputies received a break in the case in February after one of the victims installed a surveillance system on the outside of their home following multiple incidents. Working directly with Sheriff's Deputies, this victim was able to provide evidence that lead to Cazee's February 16, 2017 arrest for Criminal Trespass II. The same week in February, another home owner had a brief confrontation with a person in the backyard of their residence; further investigation confirmed Cazee was the person confronted.



No charges were brought forth during Cazee's February arrest allowing Sheriff's Deputies time to further analyze evidence. Evidence obtained during the February arrest eventually lead to a Grand Jury indictment on April 6, 2017. The evidence indicated Cazee had not only been looking through the windows of teenage girls but he had been recording them as they dressed, slept, and engaged other private activities in their own bedrooms. A total of five local victims have been identified, at least 3 of whom were under 18 years old at the time of the recordings. In addition to the recordings of local teens, Cazee is alleged to have been in possession of videos and images identified as child pornography; it is unknown at this time if he had actual contact with any of the victims depicted.