Merchants Work With Police On Downtown Security

Some new signs will be popping up in many store windows in downtown Astoria over the next few weeks informing the public about a new agreement between building owners and the Astoria Police Department. In an effort to address issues with some people creating public safety concerns, police are asking building owners to sign an agreement that allows officers to enforce exclusion orders on private property.

Under ordinary circumstances people who are camping out in store fronts, or those who are actually violating the law with their behavior can be trespassed, or arrested in extreme cases.

According to Astoria Police Chief Brad Johnston, the rules get a bit “crunchy” when it comes to private property.

Talking to merchants at Friday’s general meeting of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association (ADHDA), Johnston said that anyone has a right to be on the public right-of-way such as sidewalks but when it comes to someone who a merchant considers undesirable loitering on private property police are somewhat limited in what they can do unless a law is broken.

The new signs inform the public about the general circumstances under which police may be called to deal with an issue on private property.

In addition, building owners are asked to sign an agreement allowing police to provide security services on property to enforce the posted rules.

This new approach is the result of what the merchants say has been an increase of transients in the downtown area and some of the issues they create.