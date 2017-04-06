Assault Suspect Attempts Swim To Freedom

An Astoria man, who was already facing various charges accused of assaulting a woman, made matters worse Wednesday when he attempted to escape arrest. He was finally captured but not before deciding to try to swim away from authorities when at one point he jumped in the Columbia River.

The story began with an early morning call for help. At 3:30 AM police responded to the 100 block of Flavel Street and discovered an injured woman who was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for treatment. The suspect, later identified a 35 year old Ian Travis Birrel of Astoria, had fled the scene before the officers arrived.

Later that evening, just before 7:00 PM, police got a tip that Birrel was expected to be meeting someone in the area between 2nd and 3rd and Bond. Officers arrived and before Birrel could be arrested he ran toward the river and down the Riverwalk where another officer was waiting to cut him off. Rather than give himself up, Birrel then leaped into the river. He then returned to shore, removed his clothes, and entered the river again swimming away.

Astoria Fire and Medix were on the scene by that time and the Coast Guard was asked to help as well. It was the Columbia River Pilots that ended up pulling Birrel from the water an taking him back to shore where he was placed under arrest. He was taken to Columbia Memorial for treatment.

Birrel is charged with Assault IV, Escape III and Disorderly Conduct II.

Astoria Deputy Chief Eric Halvorson stated, “Entering the Columbia River at any time of year is very dangerous. I'm thankful that the Columbia River Pilots were able to help. I have the utmost respect for those guys. They have helped with rescue in the river many times before and have undoubtedly saved lives."