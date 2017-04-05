Remains Discovered in January Identified

The sudden disappearance of an 18 year-old Raymond man in 2012 was resolved by authorities in Pacific County yesterday (Tuesday) when it was announced that remains found in a remote wooded area are those of Killian P. Tsogo.

A worker for a tree thinning company uncovered the skeletal remains at the end of January this year. An investigation confirmed they were human remains. The skull appeared to have entrance and exit wounds consistent with a gunshot at close range. A gun was located near the remains along with a single shell casing that matched the ammunition in the weapon.

Investigators worked to review pending missing person reports and quickly focused on a 2012 missing person report involving Tsogo. Dental records confirmed the investigator’s theory that the remains were those of the man who was 18 at the time of his disappearance. The investigators concluded Tsogo had committed suicide.

Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson stated, “We are truly sorry for the Tsogo family’s loss. We can only hope the family can gain some type of closure as a result of the conclusion of this investigation.”