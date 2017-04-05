Merkley Sets Record Debating Gorsuch Nomination

Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley just left the Senate chamber this morning after concluding more than 15 hours spent speaking overnight to protest Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Merkley took the floor at 6:46pm ET, vowing to go as long as he was able, and yielded at 10:13am ET. Merkley’s speech was among the top ten longest in U.S. Senate history.

In his speech, Merkley said of Senate Republicans’ 2016 theft of the Supreme Court seat vacated during President Obama’s term, “For the first time in U.S. history, a seat has been stolen from one president and delivered to another in a court-packing scheme. If that were to succeed, it would set a precedent that will haunt the Court for decades to come.” Merkley went on to explain Gorsuch’s activist history of twisting the law to find in favor of the privileged and powerful, often at the expense of workers, children, women and the disabled.

Immediately following Merkley's impromptu filibuster Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remarked Democrats' planned filibuster of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is a "new low" but stopped short of saying he will change Senate rules to confirm him.

McConnell has strongly indicated — but hasn't said outright — that he will change Senate rules so that Gorsuch can be confirmed with a simple majority in the 100-seat chamber. Sixty votes are now required. McConnell has said Gorsuch will be confirmed, and how that happens depends on what Democrats do.

Forty-two Democrats say they will vote to block Gorsuch, one more than needed. Speaking on the Senate floor Monday, McConnell said: "It's not too late for our Democratic colleagues to make the right choice."

The Judiciary Committee approved Gorsuch's nomination Monday, sending it to the full Senate.