South County Rainforest Reserve Wins Grant

Protection of a proposed natural area adjacent to Oswald West State Park by North Coast Land Conservancy got a boost with the award of a $45,000 grant from The Conservation Alliance.

“It’s a real inspiration to receive this nationally competitive award,” said NCLC Executive Director Katie Voelke. “We must be on the right track for creating, as Sam Boardman put it, one of the country’s ‘great natural areas.’” The proposed Rainforest Reserve is part of a 3,500-acre summit-to-sea corridor originally envisioned by Oregon’s first state parks superintendent, Samuel Boardman, nearly a century ago.

North Coast Land Conservancy is one of 20 organizations from throughout the country to share $850,000 in support this spring from The Conservation Alliance, a Bend-based group representing more than 200 outdoor businesses nationwide. The Alliance’s collective contributions support grassroots environmental organizations and their efforts to protect wild places where outdoor enthusiasts recreate. Each member business plays a role in determining which organizations receive funding. NCLC was nominated by Manzanita-based photographer and Alliance member Justin Bailie.

“This project is a great way to bring these lands into conservation,” said Scott Lee, chairman of the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners and an NCLC supporter. “It promotes public benefit for the community, all without burdening taxpayers.”

“It’s an honor to be selected by this program,” Voelke added. We particularly appreciate Justin Bailie for his stunning photography and his support of conservation.”

Since 1989 The Conservation Alliance has distributed more than $17 million in grants that have helped protect 50 million acres and 2,991 river miles, acquire 12 climbing areas for the public, remove or halt 29 dams, and get five near-shore areas designated marine reserves, all for future generations. A complete list of grant recipients can be found at conservationalliance.com.

North Coast Land Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust founded in 1986 and headquartered in Seaside. With a portfolio of 46 fee-title properties, NCLC has completed more such acquisitions in Oregon than any other local land trust, ranking it alongside The Nature Conservancy and The Trust for Public Lands for statewide conservation impact.