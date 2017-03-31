Astoria Police Investigate Serious Crash

On Thursday at about 10:27 in the morning Astoria Police and Fire were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle, roll over crash in the area of 51st and Leif Erickson Drive. On arrival the vehicle, a blue 1995 Nissan Pathfinder, was located in the yard of a residence on its side approximately 40 feet below the highway. Four occupants including the driver were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Two occupants had serious injuries and two occupants had minor injuries. The two occupants with serious injuries were later transferred to a Portland Area Hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.

Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle struck the end of a protective highway guard rail on the North side of the highway before coming to rest below the roadway.

The names of the involved subjects are being withheld at this time as the status of notification to family members is unknown.