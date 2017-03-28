Pacific County Offers Emergency Planning On Peninsula

On April 12, 2017 the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency and the Washington Emergency Management Division will be conducting an Earthquake and Tsunami Roadshow. The presentations include earthquake and tsunami risk, actions you can take to be prepared (including tsunami evacuation planning), and information about whole community notifications. Interpretation services will be available for residents who speak Spanish.

Presenters will include, Dr. Brian Atwater from the USGS, Ted Buehner, from the National Weather Service, Tim Walsh, Assistant State Geologist, Washington DNR, Corina Forson, Chief Hazard Geologist, Washington DNR, and Maximilian Dixon, Earthquake/Tsunami Program Manager, WA EMD.

There will be two opportunities to attend the roadshow. The first will be in Ilwaco, at the Ilwaco Community Center, 158 1st Ave North (US 101), Ilwaco, WA 98624. That event will begin at 1:30 p.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. The second event will be held at Peninsula Senior Center, 21603 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, WA 98640 from 6pm-8:30pm. This should be a fun and interactive event. We encourage everyone to attend! For additional information please contact AmeriCorps Service Member Jeffrey Davis at (360)642 or 875-9300 extension 2548.