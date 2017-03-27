How to Pay For Parks

News that the Astoria City Council may consider shoring up the Parks and Recreation Department budget by tacking a surcharge on power bills has been met with little enthusiasm by residents responding on social media.

The Astoria Council held a work session last week to hear a presentation by Parks Director Angela Cosby who talked about the varied demands and community expectations her department is attempting to meet while dealing with less personnel as a result of significant budget cutbacks in 2011 and less money from the general fund.

The Parks Department conducted a comprehensive planning piece last year in response to a city council goal to establish a long-term planning document that would guide future decisions in Parks and Recreation.

The plan included detailed information about the parks department including how well the department performs in comparison to other cities. From a financial standpoint, Astoria Parks and Rec does a better job of recovering costs that other city parks departments. Cost recovery in the form of fees charged for various services is nearly double the national average and stands in the top 25% in terms of revenue generation per capita.

One poster on KAST 1370 AM Facebook questioned the city decisions building new facilities putting more pressure on Parks and Rec. Recognizing the city paid little to build the Garden of Surging Waves, the poster pointed out the responsibility for upkeep at the new park does present an additional burden of the Parks department.

In fact, the council adopted Parks plan details one of the issues as “a rapidly growing inventory of facilities and programs, high expectations from the community, and decreasing general fund tax support, have contributed to a significant maintenance deficit and high staff turnover.”

The bigger issue is the sheer size of the parkland the department is responsible for maintaining.

“Astoria’s parks system includes nearly double the amount of parkland per capita than peer communities nation-wide, yet operates with 25% fewer full time employees and spends 23% less per acre of parkland.” This was a key finding of the parks plan.

Residents may tend to compartmentalize the issues often forgetting, or perhaps not knowing that the department is responsible for the city cemetery located Warrenton and has been pouring money into the operation of the city Aquatic Center. Just to mow the cemetery requires 40 hours of staff time and that doesn’t include other services necessary to the operation of the facility. The Aquatic Center recently had issues hiring and retaining life guards and the council approved a raise in pay to be competitive in the hiring process. The entire River Walk is another parks responsibility

In looking at these issues and the clear message that Astorians rate parks and recreation facilities as extremely important to their quality of life there are few options available to the City Council.

The possibility of identifying parkland that could be rezoned and sold for development is a very unpopular option. Increasing fees is likewise very unpopular.

Cosby introduced the idea of charging about five dollars a month to Pacific Power customers with an additional surcharge on garbage collection fees as a means of raising about $350,000 additional dollars dedicated to the parks budget.

Charge more? New fees? Downsize? No matter how you look at it there are some very tough decisions ahead.