Coast Guard Saves Tillamook Bay Diver

A Coast Guard boat crew assisted local county personnel and pulled a distressed diver from the water near the entrance to Tillamook Bay, Sunday.

The crew of a 29-Foot Response Boat-Medium II, from Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay, safely transferred the 54-year-old male to waiting emergency medical personnel, who reportedly transported him to Tillamook Regional Medical Center.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received notification at 1:04 p.m. from Tillamook County 911 dispatchers reporting multiple divers in distress.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River, and two boat crews from Station Tillamook Bay aboard a 29-Foot RB-S II and a 47-Foot Motor Life Boat launched in response. Garibaldi Fire and Rescue personnel also responded.

After the rescue of the first distressed diver, the search continued until the second diver surfaced and made it safely to shore without assistance. A third diver was already on the shore and not in distress. Sector watchstanders confirmed with Tillamook County Sheriff's Office personnel that all divers accounted for and the crew of the RB-S II towed the vessel the divers were operating to Garibaldi Marina.