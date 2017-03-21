Astoria Processor Fined Over Labor Violations

The Oregon Bureau of labor and Industries has levied a substantial fine against an Astoria seafood processor following an investigation of worker complaints. The State labor watchdog found Da Yang Seafood failed to provide meal breaks for employees almost 1400 times between August and October of 2015.

The complaints cover 150 employees of the Pier Two processor garnering a $60,000 fine for the violation of Oregon labor law. The investigation also revealed the company failed to provide required breaks and worked individual employees over 15 hours a day. Da Yang avoids additional fines by agreeing to make immediate corrections to working conditions.