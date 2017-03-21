City Explores Housing Options And Catches Some Heat

Monday’s Astoria City Council session started with an update on the local housing crisis, the multiple avenues Community Development is pursuing and a focused discussion about how the city might take advantage of exacting a construction excise fee on the value of future commercial and industrial development.

The Affordable Housing Manager for the city of Bend talked about how his city uses such a construction excise tax on builders for a revolving loan fund to build affordable housing in his community. Jim Long told the Astoria Council that Bend is the only city in the state that is grandfathered under a previous excise law that was withdrawn by the legislature and is in the process of being replaced in the current session.

The new law differs in that the State would collect about one third of any construction excise tax levied on residential development. That would mean cities considering adopting the new construction excise would focus on industrial and commercial rather than extending that charge to residential development. Astoria Community Development Director Kevin Cronin did not get specific direction on how to proceed from the council, but discussions on that approach will continue.

The council felt some heat from citizens at the meeting regarding the proposed Ridgeline Combination Timber Harvest that was on the consent calendar rather than the regular agenda. The item was removed from consent to the regular agenda after it became clear that a number of the 50 or so people who attended the meeting wanted to give informal testimony about the project and that would not be possible under the consent portion of the meeting agenda.

Some who offered comment were opposed to any timber being removed from the Bear Creek Watershed insisting that logging would only damage the watershed so that the city could collect the $200,000 the sale would net.

Others expressed concerns about how the operation might impact water quality in light of the recent issues the city reported regarding increases beyond EPA standards for Haloacetic acid.

Haloacetic acids (HAAs) are a type of chlorination disinfection by-product that are formed when the chlorine used to disinfect drinking water reacts with naturally occurring organic matter in water. Facilities that derive their water from surface water, such as the city Bear Creek operation, are likely to produce water with higher levels of disinfection by-products than facilities that draw water from groundwater. The natural characteristics of a surface water source and the characteristics of the associated watershed greatly influence water quality, including the potential formation of HAAs.

Late last year the city reported it was using higher than normal levels of chlorination to treat water from the main lake water supply. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports those people who drink water in excess of the maximum contaminant level for many years may have an increased risk of cancer and puts those with autoimmune disease at higher risk.

The City Council voted in favor of going out for bid for the timber thinning project as the city continues to gather public reaction.

City Forester Mike Barnes defended the project saying it is necessary to maintain the forest to ensure the city is producing necessary sequestered carbon to satisfy an agreement for those carbon credits. Barnes said that new trees will be planted to replace those less desirable species. He pointed out that many of the Douglas Fir Trees are infested with Swiss Needle Cast. Replacing those with more appropriate trees for the conditions at the site will help ensure a heathier forest and continue the watershed’s status as a certified forest.